LTJG Madeline Swegle, U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator

KINGSVILLE, Texas (July 17, 2020) Lt. j.g. Madeline G. Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator stands in front of a T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft on the Training Air Wing 2 flight line at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, July 17, 2020. Swegle completed her final training flight with the "Redhawks" of Training Squadron 21 and was soft winged July 7. Her official winging ceremony is scheduled July 31 after which she will continue to graduate training at her fleet replacement squadron. TW-2 is one of five air wings under the Chief of Naval Air Training and conducts intermediate and advanced jet training for the Navy, Marine Corps, and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released)

