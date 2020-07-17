Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTJG Madeline Swegle, U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator [Image 2 of 2]

    LTJG Madeline Swegle, U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    KINGSVILLE, Texas (July 17, 2020) Lt. j.g. Madeline G. Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator stands in front of a T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft on the Training Air Wing 2 flight line at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, July 17, 2020. Swegle completed her final training flight with the "Redhawks" of Training Squadron 21 and was soft winged July 7. Her official winging ceremony is scheduled July 31 after which she will continue to graduate training at her fleet replacement squadron. TW-2 is one of five air wings under the Chief of Naval Air Training and conducts intermediate and advanced jet training for the Navy, Marine Corps, and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 12:07
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US 
    Hometown: BURKE, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTJG Madeline Swegle, U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator [Image 2 of 2], by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

