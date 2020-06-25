The installation parade field is shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The parade field is a popular area on the installation to hold large change of command ceremonies. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
This work, Fort McCoy Parade Field [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
