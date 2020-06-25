Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Parade Field [Image 2 of 8]

    Fort McCoy Parade Field

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The installation parade field is shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The parade field is a popular area on the installation to hold large change of command ceremonies. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Parade Field [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    parade field
    training areas

