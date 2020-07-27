PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2020) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Abimael Rios-Torres (left) and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Hunter Davis discharge a fire hose during a magazine flush aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)
This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
