    USS Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Sperle 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2020) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Hunter Davis discharges a fire hose during a magazine flush aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 10:37
    Photo ID: 6288555
    VIRIN: 200727-N-GA608-1033
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

