200721-N-ML755-1081 ARABIAN GULF (July 21, 2020) – Retail Specialist 1st Class Fabian Cevallos fires a .50 caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) July 21, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

