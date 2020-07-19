Truxtun Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

200719-N-AY174-1272 ARABIAN ESA (July 19, 2020) Chief Logistics Specialist Kenya Smith, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), observes the dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) during a replenishment-at-sea July 19, 2020. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna T. Thompson/Released)

