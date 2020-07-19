Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truxtun Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Truxtun Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Thompson 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    200719-N-AY174-1209 ARABIAN SEA (July 19, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Tyrese Jones, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), removes a line during a replenishment-at-sea July 19, 2020. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna T. Thompson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truxtun Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Brianna Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

