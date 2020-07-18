200718-N-ML755-1077 ARABIAN GULF (July 18, 2020) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Brady Mills, left, and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Tristin Walters, exercise on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) July 18, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

