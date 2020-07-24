Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Kei Sasaki 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command took place at Kastner Army Heliport , Camp Zama, Japan on July 24, 2020.

    Reviewing Officer : COL Jonathan D. Haight
    Incoming Commander : LTC Michael S. Omodt
    Outgoing Commander : LTC John T. Franz

    Photo : LTC Omodt at the end of ceremony

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 02:56
    Photo ID: 6288290
    VIRIN: 200724-A-QU164-007-JA
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 755.53 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command
    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command
    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command
    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command
    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command
    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command
    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command
    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    COC
    CampZama
    U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT