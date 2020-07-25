1SBCT prepares for NTC, tests soldiers for COVID-19

Spc. Billy Fletcher, a cavalry scout assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, receives a COVID-19 test in preparation for his upcoming rotation to the National Training Center, Fort Carson, Colorado, July 25, 2020. The 1st SBCT tested more than 180 Soldiers that day for COVID-19 in preparation for the unit's upcoming rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
