    1SBCT prepares for NTC, tests soldiers for COVID-19

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Billy Fletcher, a cavalry scout assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, receives a COVID-19 test in preparation for his upcoming rotation to the National Training Center, Fort Carson, Colorado, July 25, 2020. The 1st SBCT tested more than 180 Soldiers that day for COVID-19 in preparation for the unit's upcoming rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1SBCT prepares for NTC, tests soldiers for COVID-19, by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

