Spc. Billy Fletcher, a cavalry scout assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, receives a COVID-19 test in preparation for his upcoming rotation to the National Training Center, Fort Carson, Colorado, July 25, 2020. The 1st SBCT tested more than 180 Soldiers that day for COVID-19 in preparation for the unit's upcoming rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 20:00 Photo ID: 6288184 VIRIN: 200725-A-UQ561-178 Resolution: 5684x3789 Size: 10.05 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1SBCT prepares for NTC, tests soldiers for COVID-19, by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.