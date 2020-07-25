Environmental warriors aboard MCBH

Sgt. Maj. Lester L. Williams, base sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, removes invasive plant growth during a Weed Warriors event aboard MCBH, July 25, 2020. Weed Warriors is an annual event held by the MCBH environmental staff to remove invasive plant species and debris from the Nu‘upia Ponds wetlands wildlife management area. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder)

