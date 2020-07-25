Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Environmental warriors aboard MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Sgt. Maj. Lester L. Williams, base sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, removes invasive plant growth during a Weed Warriors event aboard MCBH, July 25, 2020. Weed Warriors is an annual event held by the MCBH environmental staff to remove invasive plant species and debris from the Nu‘upia Ponds wetlands wildlife management area. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 20:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
    This work, Environmental warriors aboard MCBH, by LCpl Shane Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

