Rep. Lewis casket arrives at JBA

Members of an Armed Forces Body Bearer Team render a final salute after transferring the casket of Rep. John Lewis from a C-32 aircraft to a hearse at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 27, 2020. Lewis served as U.S. Representative of Georgia's Fifth Congressional District since his election in November 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James

