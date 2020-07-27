Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rep. Lewis casket arrives at JBA

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of an Armed Forces Body Bearer Team render a final salute after transferring the casket of Rep. John Lewis from a C-32 aircraft to a hearse at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 27, 2020. Lewis served as U.S. Representative of Georgia's Fifth Congressional District since his election in November 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James

