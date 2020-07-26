Admiral John Nadeau, Eighth Coast Guard District commander, was greeted by Captain Edward Gaynor and Executive Officer Aaron Mader at Coast Guard Station/Air Station Corpus Christi, July 26, 2020. Following the overflight, Nadeau and other District Eight members conducted a unit visit to commend the crew on their efforts with Hurricane Hanna. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 19:44 Photo ID: 6288134 VIRIN: 200726-G-ID129-1017 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 14.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard conducts flyover and unit visit in Corpus Christi following Hurricane Hanna [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.