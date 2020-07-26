Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts flyover and unit visit in Corpus Christi following Hurricane Hanna [Image 16 of 24]

    Coast Guard conducts flyover and unit visit in Corpus Christi following Hurricane Hanna

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Admiral John Nadeau, Eighth Coast Guard District commander, was greeted by Captain Edward Gaynor and Executive Officer Aaron Mader at Coast Guard Station/Air Station Corpus Christi, July 26, 2020. Following the overflight, Nadeau and other District Eight members conducted a unit visit to commend the crew on their efforts with Hurricane Hanna. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 19:44
    Photo ID: 6288134
    VIRIN: 200726-G-ID129-1017
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.8 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts flyover and unit visit in Corpus Christi following Hurricane Hanna [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    uscg
    hurricanehanna

