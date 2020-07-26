Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew conducts an overflight of areas impacted by Hurricane Hanna near Corpus Christi, Texas, July 26, 2020. Admiral John Nadeau, Eighth Coast Guard District commander, along with other members from District Eight, were also on the flight to assess damage and flooding along the coast. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 19:44 Photo ID: 6288132 VIRIN: 200726-G-ID129-1016 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.01 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard conducts flyover and unit visit in Corpus Christi following Hurricane Hanna [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.