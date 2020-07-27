Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment [Image 15 of 15]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 27, 2020) USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Va. for deployment. Williams is conducting its inaugural deployment following its commissioning in March. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 18:10
    Photo ID: 6288083
    VIRIN: 200727-N-PW494-0396
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 18 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Expeditionary
    Deployment
    ESB
    Maiden Deployment
    Staging Base
    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT