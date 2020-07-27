NORFOLK, Va. (July 27, 2020) USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Va. for deployment. Williams is conducting its inaugural deployment following its commissioning in March. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 18:10
|Photo ID:
|6288083
|VIRIN:
|200727-N-PW494-0396
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|18 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Departs for Maiden Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
