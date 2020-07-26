Coast Guard rescues 4 siblings near Chicago

An inflatable kayak is brought onshore after a Coast Guard Station Wilmette Harbor boatcrew rescued four siblings who drifted from Loyola Beach on two inflatable paddlecraft near Chicago, Illinois, July 26, 2020. The teens (13, 19, 19, 19) reported that the onset of bad weather caused them to drift approximately 4.5 miles from shore. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
