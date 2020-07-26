Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 siblings near Chicago

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    An inflatable kayak is brought onshore after a Coast Guard Station Wilmette Harbor boatcrew rescued four siblings who drifted from Loyola Beach on two inflatable paddlecraft near Chicago, Illinois, July 26, 2020. The teens (13, 19, 19, 19) reported that the onset of bad weather caused them to drift approximately 4.5 miles from shore. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 siblings near Chicago, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

