Coast Guard spots capsized sailboat

A Coast Guard Station Niagara boatcrew approaches a capsized 15-foot sailboat near Waterport, New York, July 26, 2020. Two men aboard were rescued after they were reported overdue. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 15:18
|Photo ID:
|6287767
|VIRIN:
|200726-G-G0109-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|WATERPORT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
