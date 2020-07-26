Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard spots capsized sailboat

    Coast Guard spots capsized sailboat

    WATERPORT, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A Coast Guard Station Niagara boatcrew approaches a capsized 15-foot sailboat near Waterport, New York, July 26, 2020. Two men aboard were rescued after they were reported overdue. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 15:18
    Photo ID: 6287767
    VIRIN: 200726-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: WATERPORT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard spots capsized sailboat, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sar
    New York
    rochester
    sailboat
    buffalo
    capsized
    niagara
    overdue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT