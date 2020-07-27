SAN DIEGO (July 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Recruit Lamar Vasquez, from Miami, removes non-skid with a deck crawler on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 27, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Olympia O. McCoy)

