    BHR CO thanks helo squadrons who supported firefighting efforts

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (July 24, 2020) Capt. G. S. Thoroman, the commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), speaks with Sailors assigned to the Merlins of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, the Chargers of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, and the Wildcards of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 who assisted in firefighting efforts aboard Bonhomme Richard. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    VIRIN: 200724-N-CZ848-1008
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BHR CO thanks helo squadrons who supported firefighting efforts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

