This is a photo of the 36-foot boat De Armas off Miami Beach, Florida, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach conducted a routine boarding of the vessel and discovered it was acting as an illegal charter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6287424
|VIRIN:
|200725-G-G0107-1004
|Resolution:
|2994x2627
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard stops illegal charter near Miami Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
