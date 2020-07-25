Coast Guard stops illegal charter near Miami Beach

This is a photo of the 36-foot boat De Armas off Miami Beach, Florida, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach conducted a routine boarding of the vessel and discovered it was acting as an illegal charter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen Pierce)

