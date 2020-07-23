Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equal Opportunity ensures inclusivity, diversity

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Equal Opportunity is a program that seeks to foster a military inclusive of all people. The mission is to successfully attract, recruit and develop talented individuals from all backgrounds. EO aims to remove behaviors that promote discrimination, unfair treatment or disrespect. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 11:03
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equal Opportunity ensures inclusivity, diversity, by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

