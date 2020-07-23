Equal Opportunity is a program that seeks to foster a military inclusive of all people. The mission is to successfully attract, recruit and develop talented individuals from all backgrounds. EO aims to remove behaviors that promote discrimination, unfair treatment or disrespect. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 11:03
|Photo ID:
|6287321
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-PJ004-1003
|Resolution:
|2100x6450
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Equal Opportunity ensures inclusivity, diversity, by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT