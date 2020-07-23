Equal Opportunity ensures inclusivity, diversity

Equal Opportunity is a program that seeks to foster a military inclusive of all people. The mission is to successfully attract, recruit and develop talented individuals from all backgrounds. EO aims to remove behaviors that promote discrimination, unfair treatment or disrespect. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

