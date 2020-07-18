Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citizen Airmen Complete Final Food Distribution [Image 25 of 31]

    Citizen Airmen Complete Final Food Distribution

    HALTOM CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lynn M. Means 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Air National Guardsmen complete their final scheduled food distribution July 18, 2020, in Haltom City, Texas. These Citizen Airmen stepped up in the wake of COVID-19 to provide food to community members in need. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

