A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground
Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, waits for his firing relay during a combat
marksmanship range in Jordan, July 25, 2020. The training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability
and tested various engagement responses in a simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis
response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo
by LCpl. Robert Kuehn)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 07:58
|Photo ID:
|6287097
|VIRIN:
|200725-M-NK334-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.71 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 CMP Range Jordan, by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
