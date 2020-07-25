SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 CMP Range Jordan

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground

Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, waits for his firing relay during a combat

marksmanship range in Jordan, July 25, 2020. The training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability

and tested various engagement responses in a simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis

response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo

by LCpl. Robert Kuehn)

