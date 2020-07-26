A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground

Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, carries his M240B medium machine

gun and M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle after a combat marksmanship range in Jordan, July 26, 2020. The

training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability and tested various engagement responses in a

simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of

capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by LCpl. Robert Kuehn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 Photo ID: 6287095 Location: JO PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 CMP Range Jordan [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS