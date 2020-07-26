Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 CMP Range Jordan [Image 11 of 11]

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 CMP Range Jordan

    JORDAN

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Kuehn 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground
    Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, carries his M240B medium machine
    gun and M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle after a combat marksmanship range in Jordan, July 26, 2020. The
    training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability and tested various engagement responses in a
    simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of
    capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by LCpl. Robert Kuehn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 08:02
    Photo ID: 6287095
    VIRIN: 200726-M-NK334-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.95 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 CMP Range Jordan [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    Response
    Jordan
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    Crisis Response
    20.2
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    CJTF-OIR
    SCTJ
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

