A U.S. Marine armorer with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air
Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, fixes a rifle during a combat
marksmanship range in Jordan, July 26, 2020. The training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability
and tested various engagement responses in a simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis
response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo
by LCpl. Robert Kuehn)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 08:09
|Photo ID:
|6287094
|VIRIN:
|200726-M-NK334-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.94 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 CMP Range Jordan [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
