    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 CMP Range Jordan [Image 10 of 11]

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 CMP Range Jordan

    JORDAN

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Kuehn 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine armorer with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air
    Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, fixes a rifle during a combat
    marksmanship range in Jordan, July 26, 2020. The training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability
    and tested various engagement responses in a simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis
    response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo
    by LCpl. Robert Kuehn)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 08:09
    Photo ID: 6287094
    VIRIN: 200726-M-NK334-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.94 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 CMP Range Jordan [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

