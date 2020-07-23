Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in a SCAT Training Scenario

EAST CHINA SEA (July 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Cameron Howard, from Houston, mans a .50-caliber machine gun during Small Craft Action Team training aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

