Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill

EAST CHINA SEA (July 23, 2020) U.S. Sailors lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat from the port side of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a man overboard drill. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 06:03
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
