Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill [Image 6 of 7]

    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 23, 2020) U.S. Sailors lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat from the port side of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a man overboard drill. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 06:03
    Photo ID: 6287037
    VIRIN: 200723-N-CL550-2070
    Resolution: 4597x3702
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    deck department
    underway
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    man overboard drill
    readiness
    training
    Whidbey Island-class
    lethality
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT