EAST CHINA SEA (July 23, 2020) A rigid-hull inflatable boat assigned to the dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) returns to the ship after recovering a simulated man overboard during a drill. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 06:03 Photo ID: 6287034 VIRIN: 200723-N-CL550-2126 Resolution: 3030x3752 Size: 1.8 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct a Man Overboard Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.