    Frocking Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Frocking Ceremony

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jillian Grady 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 27, 2020) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Britton Alley, assigned to Navy Munitions Command East Asia Division is frocked to 3rd class petty officer on Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady/released.

