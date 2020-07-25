200725-N-JL568-1034 EAST CHINA SEA (July 25, 2020) Sonar Technician Seaman Miguel Barajas, from Modesto, Calif., blocks an attack during an anti-terrorism force protection course aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 03:33 Photo ID: 6286998 VIRIN: 200725-N-JL568-1034 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 699.62 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh Anti-Terrorism Force Protection [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.