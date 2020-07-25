USS Shiloh Anti-Terrorism Force Protection

200725-N-JL568-1034 EAST CHINA SEA (July 25, 2020) Sonar Technician Seaman Miguel Barajas, from Modesto, Calif., blocks an attack during an anti-terrorism force protection course aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
