Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition  [Image 32 of 37]

    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 

    JAPAN

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Japan hosted the 2020 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Zama and Sagami General Depot designed to challenge its motivated Soldiers who tackled 33 different soldiering events to identify the best noncommissioned officer and Soldier. The event also posed challenges as event organizers and participants worked hard to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 04:02
    Photo ID: 6286961
    VIRIN: 200720-A-MP295-371
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 658.14 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition  [Image 37 of 37], by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Japan hosts 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 
    U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Japan
    BWC
    2020
     COVID-19 

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT