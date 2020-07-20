U.S. Army Japan hosts the 2020 Best Warrior Competition 

U.S. Army Japan hosted the 2020 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Zama and Sagami General Depot designed to challenge its motivated Soldiers who tackled 33 different soldiering events to identify the best noncommissioned officer and Soldier. The event also posed challenges as event organizers and participants worked hard to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

