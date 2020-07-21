Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard conducts night hoist rescue traininig [Image 13 of 13]

    Idaho National Guard conducts night hoist rescue traininig

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho Army National Guard pilots and crew members from the 112th Service and Support Battalion conducted night hoist rescue training with the UH-72 Lakota helicopters using night vision goggle equipment on July 21, 2020 near Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The unit regularly conducts nighttime rescue training to be ready when the call comes for an emergency situation during the night. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 02:26
    Photo ID: 6286906
    VIRIN: 200721-Z-AY311-0279
    Resolution: 6740x4498
    Size: 32.16 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard conducts night hoist rescue traininig [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boise
    helicopter
    Army
    Idaho
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    hoist training
    UH-72 Lakota
    Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur
    rescue pilot
    Idaho Military Division
    hoist lift

