Idaho National Guard conducts night hoist rescue traininig

Idaho Army National Guard pilots and crew members from the 112th Service and Support Battalion conducted night hoist rescue training with the UH-72 Lakota helicopters using night vision goggle equipment on July 21, 2020 near Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The unit regularly conducts nighttime rescue training to be ready when the call comes for an emergency situation during the night. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

