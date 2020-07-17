Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission [Image 3 of 15]

    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Training Wing trainees load a C-130- from the 314th Airlift Wing (314AW) July 17, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Air Field, Texas. In an effort to protect and sustain the Air Education and Training Command's student pipeline, the 314AW flew 27 Airmen in technical training from Kelly Field, Texas, to Ft. Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 22:45
    Photo ID: 6286808
    VIRIN: 200717-F-GY993-006
    Resolution: 7310x4873
    Size: 20.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission [Image 15 of 15], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission
    314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pipeline
    San Antonio
    U.S. Air Force"
    "USAF
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland
    "314th Airlift Wing
    Gateway to the Air Force"
    SWTW
    Special Warfare Training Wing
    COVID-19
    314AW
    Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT