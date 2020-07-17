314th Airlift Wing protects and sustains AETC mission

The crew of a U.S. Air Force C-130 from the 314th Airlift Wing (314AW) waits for Special Warfare Training Wing trainees after landing July 17, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Air Field, Texas. In an effort to protect and sustain the Air Education and Training Command’s student pipeline, the 314AW flew 27 Airmen in technical training from Kelly Field, Texas, to Ft. Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

