    Coast Guard stops illegal charter near Miami Beach

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    This is a photo of the 36-foot boat De Armas off Miami Beach, Florida, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach conducted a routine boarding of the vessel and discovered it was acting as an illegal charter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen Pierce)

