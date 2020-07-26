200726-N-DL524-1118 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 26, 2020) Airman Joey Caballero, from Brooklyn, New York, signals to an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 125, during pre-flight checks on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 15:47 Photo ID: 6286678 VIRIN: 200726-N-DL524-1118 Resolution: 4681x3067 Size: 796.4 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.