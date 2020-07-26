USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200726-N-DL524-1116 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 26, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Fuels) stand by as an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 125, refuels on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
|07.26.2020
|07.26.2020 15:47
|6286677
|200726-N-DL524-1116
|4237x2559
|760.34 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|2
|0
|0
