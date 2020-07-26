200726-N-DL524-1100 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 26, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Matthew Rolen, from Waxahachie, Texas, refuels an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 15:47
|Photo ID:
|6286676
|VIRIN:
|200726-N-DL524-1100
|Resolution:
|4417x3123
|Size:
|786.93 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|WAXAHACHIE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
