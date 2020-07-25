This is a photo of the 62-foot boat Odyssey off Miami Marine Stadium, Florida, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach conducted a routine boarding of the vessel and discovered it was acting as an illegal charter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 08:19
|Photo ID:
|6286591
|VIRIN:
|200725-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard stops illegal charter off Miami Marine Stadium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT