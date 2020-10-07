Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CIWS Live-Fire Maintenance Exercise

    CIWS Live-Fire Maintenance Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    I MEF Information Group

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2020) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) conducts a Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) live-fire maintenance exercise. Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 03:53
    Photo ID: 6286553
    VIRIN: 200710-M-SH393-005
    Resolution: 5645x3763
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWS Live-Fire Maintenance Exercise, by Sgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    deployment
    I MIG
    Task Force Ellis
    TF Ellis
    CIWSl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT