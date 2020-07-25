Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jaimar Carson Bondurant 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    200725-N-MQ703-1346
    PEARL HARBOR (July 25, 2020) — Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) handle lines in preparation to get underway for Hurricane Douglas. The Navy orders a sortie during potentially extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships and submarines during high winds and seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 00:52
    Photo ID: 6286509
    VIRIN: 200725-N-MQ703-1346
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jaimar Carson Bondurant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas
    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas
    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas
    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas
    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas
    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas
    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas
    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas
    U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Underway
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    USS William P. Lawrence
    Hurricane Douglas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT