200725-N-MQ703-1255

PEARL HARBOR (July 25, 2020) — Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) man the rails as the ship transits the harbor to get underway in preparation for Hurricane Douglas. The Navy orders a sortie during potentially extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships and submarines during high winds and seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 00:52 Photo ID: 6286507 VIRIN: 200725-N-MQ703-1255 Resolution: 5051x3330 Size: 1.03 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Ships Get Underway in Preparation for Hurricane Douglas [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jaimar Carson Bondurant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.