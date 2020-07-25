Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy ships get underway in preparation for Hurricane Douglas [Image 17 of 17]

    U.S. Navy ships get underway in preparation for Hurricane Douglas

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aja Jackson 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    200725-N-XG173-1244 PEARL HARBOR (July 25, 2020) - Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) man the rails as the ship transits the harbor to get underway in preparation for Hurricane Douglas. The Navy orders a sortie during potentially extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships and submarines during high winds and seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 00:42
    Photo ID: 6286502
    VIRIN: 200725-N-XG173-1244
    Resolution: 4597x2848
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy ships get underway in preparation for Hurricane Douglas [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    operations
    Underway
    pacific ocean
    USS
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    preparation
    Ship life
    USS William P. Lawrence
    ddg 110
    Routine operations
    detroyer
    hurricane douglas

