U.S. Navy destroyers get underway in preparation for Hurricane Douglas

200725-N-XG173-1306 PEARL HARBOR (July 25, 2020) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) transits the harbor as the ship gets underway in preparation for Hurricane Douglas. The Navy orders a sortie during potentially extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships and submarines during high winds and seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

