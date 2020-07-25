U.S. Navy ships get underway in preparation for Hurricane Douglas

200725-N-XG173-1281 PEARL HARBOR (July 25, 2020) - Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) handle lines in preparation for Hurricane Douglas. The Navy orders a sortie during potentially extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships and submarines during high winds and seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

