U.S. Navy ships get underway in preparation for Hurricane Douglas

200725-N-XG173-1102 PEARL HARBOR (July 25, 2020) - Tugboats from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hawaii guide the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) to sea as Preble gets underway in preparation for Hurricane Douglas. The Navy orders a sortie during potentially extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships and submarines during high winds and seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

