Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conduct Maintenance

EAST CHINA SEA (July 21, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Rordanny Valdes, from Philadelphia, attaches the tail bumper of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Rafael Peralta, conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

Date Posted: 07.25.2020